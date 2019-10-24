Company news: Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharmaceuticals’s joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals has received an approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application Desonide ointment, 0.05%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to Perrigo New York, Inc’s ointment. The drug is a low-potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses. The ointment has an estimated market size of $13 million in calendar 2018, according to IQVIA. Shares of Alembic closed 1.8 per cent higher at ₹546.95 on the BSE.