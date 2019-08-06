Stocks

Alkyl Amines shares hit 4-year high after Q1 profit almost doubles

August 6, 2019

Shares of Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd rose as much as 19 per cent to Rs 829, posting their biggest intra-day per cent gain since October 5, 2015.

The speciality chemicals maker's June-quarter profit almost doubled to Rs 35.09 crore ($4.96 million) from Rs 17.67 crore. Total revenue rose by 50 per cent to Rs 266 crore.

Around 15,900 shares changed hands, 31.5 times the 30-day average. Up to last close, the stock had fallen 13 per cent this year, while peer S. H. Kelkar and Co Ltd was down 34 per cent.

