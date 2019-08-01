Stocks

What to watch

All eyes on Airtel, Tata Power, Ceat, HCC results

| Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

About 40 firms will declare their quarterly results for the period ended June 2019 on Thursday.

Among them are Bharti Airtel, Axiscades, Adlabs, Ceat, Cera Sanitaryware, Dalmia Bharat, Elgi Rubber, Godrej Consumer, Glaxo Consumer, HCC, Hikal, ICRA, International Paper, JK Tyre, JSW Holdings, KRBL, LGB Forge, Mahindra Logistics, Marico, OnMobile, Prestiege Estates, PTC India Financial, Raymond, Thangamayil Jewellery, Tata Power, Welspun Enterprises and Varun Beverages.

Published on August 01, 2019
Quarterly Results
