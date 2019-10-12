Stocks

What to watch: All eyes on DMart, HUL, Asahi Songwon results

| Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 12, 2019

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) and Kernex Microsystems will declare their quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2019, on Saturday. Monday will see index heavyweight Hindustan Unilever declaring its quarterly numbers. Besides HUL, Asahi Songwon Colors, Delta Corp, GTPL Hathway, Earum Pharmaceuticals (BSE-SME listed company), Prism Medico and Pharmacy and PVV Infra. The performance of DMart and Hindustan Unilever will set the trend for other FMGC stocks.

