Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL), India’s third-largest spirits company, announced today a strategic partnership with Roust Corporation to distribute Russian Standard Vodka in India.

The premium vodka brand will be available in three variants - Original, Gold, and Platinum - priced at ₹2,200; ₹2,600 and ₹5,000 respectively in Maharashtra. Russian Standard is currently the leading premium vodka in Russia with a 30 per cent market share and is exported to over 85 countries.

The partnership aims to capitalize on India’s growing vodka market, which currently stands at 13 million cases and is expanding at over 20 per cent annually. The brand’s vodka is produced in St. Petersburg using glacial water from Lake Ladoga and winter wheat from the Russian Steppes.

ABDL Managing Director Alok Gupta stated that the alliance aligns with the company’s strategy to build a premium portfolio. Ivan Alferov, CEO International of Roust, highlighted India as one of the world’s most dynamic markets for their expansion.

The distribution agreement leverages ABDL’s extensive Indian network and marketing expertise while adding Roust’s globally recognized premium vodka portfolio to the Indian market.

