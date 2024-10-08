Allied Digital Services Limited has been awarded the Pune Safe City Project for a total contract value exceeding ₹430 crore, the company announced today. The six-year contract involves designing and implementing a comprehensive security infrastructure for Pune city.
The shares of Allied Digital Services Limited were trading at ₹279 up by ₹34.45 or 14.09 per cent on the NSE today at 1.40 pm.
The project, in collaboration with the Pune Police and Maharashtra government’s Home Department, will deploy over 4,000 AI-enabled cameras across 1,400+ locations in Pune. Key features include advanced video analytics, automatic number plate recognition, vehicle overspeed detection, facial recognition systems, drones, and mobile surveillance vans.
Allied Digital will upgrade the Command-and-Control Center at the Commissioner of Police office and supporting Data Center. The project comprises two tracks: Track 1 covers operations and maintenance of existing cameras for six years, while Track 2 involves implementing new infrastructure over 12 months followed by five years of operations and maintenance.
This contract strengthens Allied Digital’s position in the Smart Cities space, where they have been active for over a decade. The company, listed on BSE and NSE, provides IT services globally and has executed similar projects in 14+ cities.
- Also read: Stock Market Live Updates October 8, 2024: Sensex soars 584 points at close, Nifty climbs 217 points in market surge
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.