Allied Digital Services Limited has been awarded the Pune Safe City Project for a total contract value exceeding ₹430 crore, the company announced today. The six-year contract involves designing and implementing a comprehensive security infrastructure for Pune city.

The shares of Allied Digital Services Limited were trading at ₹279 up by ₹34.45 or 14.09 per cent on the NSE today at 1.40 pm.

The project, in collaboration with the Pune Police and Maharashtra government’s Home Department, will deploy over 4,000 AI-enabled cameras across 1,400+ locations in Pune. Key features include advanced video analytics, automatic number plate recognition, vehicle overspeed detection, facial recognition systems, drones, and mobile surveillance vans.

Allied Digital will upgrade the Command-and-Control Center at the Commissioner of Police office and supporting Data Center. The project comprises two tracks: Track 1 covers operations and maintenance of existing cameras for six years, while Track 2 involves implementing new infrastructure over 12 months followed by five years of operations and maintenance.

This contract strengthens Allied Digital’s position in the Smart Cities space, where they have been active for over a decade. The company, listed on BSE and NSE, provides IT services globally and has executed similar projects in 14+ cities.