Stocks

Alphalogic Techsys IPO postponed to August 26

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 23, 2019 Published on August 23, 2019

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd, a Pune-based boutique software consulting firm, has postponed its ₹6.18-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) by three days to August 26, citing “unforeseen circumstances”. The IPO was to open today.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the public issue could not be open on August 23, 2019,” the company said in a statement.

Related news: Alphalogic Techsys IPO to open on August 23

The company, which intends to list on September 5, was set to become the first company to be listed on BSE start-up platform. Finshore Management Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, the company said. The company has been growing at about 40 per cent in the last 4 years. In FY 2018-19, the company clocked a growth rate of 120 per cent.

Published on August 23, 2019
initial public offering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
European shares edge higher ahead of Powell speech