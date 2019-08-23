Alphalogic Techsys IPO postponed to August 26

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd, a Pune-based boutique software consulting firm, has postponed its ₹6.18-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) by three days to August 26, citing “unforeseen circumstances”. The IPO was to open today.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the public issue could not be open on August 23, 2019,” the company said in a statement.

The company, which intends to list on September 5, was set to become the first company to be listed on BSE start-up platform. Finshore Management Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, the company said. The company has been growing at about 40 per cent in the last 4 years. In FY 2018-19, the company clocked a growth rate of 120 per cent.