Stocks

Alphalogic Techsys IPO to open on August 23

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 21, 2019 Published on August 21, 2019

Pune-based boutique software consulting firm Alphalogic Techsys’ Rs 6.18 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open on August 23 and close on August 27.

The company, which intends to list on September 5, is set to become the first company to be listed on BSE start-up platform. Finshore Management Services is the book-running lead manager to the issue, the company said in a statement.

The company has been growing at about 40 per cent in the last 4 years. In FY 2018-19, the company clocked a growth rate of 120 per cent.

