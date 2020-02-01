Stocks

Amara Raja, Sobha, Karur Vysya Bank results

| Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on February 01, 2020

 

About 25 companies will declare their quarterly results for the period ended December 2019 on Saturday. Among these are Amara Raja Batteries, BLS International, Chambal Fertilizers, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, IndBank Merchant Banking, Karur Vysya Bank, Kopran, Krebs Biochemicals, Lumax Industries, Mahidra Holidays & Resorts, Poly Medicure, Relaxo Footwears, Sarda Energy, Seshasayee Paper, Sobha, Thyrocare Technologies and Zen Technologies.

Quarterly Results
