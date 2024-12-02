Ambuja Cements Limited has taken a significant step towards decarbonization by partnering with Finland-based Coolbrook to implement zero-carbon heating technology in its cement manufacturing process. The collaboration was announced today, on December 2nd, 2024.

The shares of Ambuja Cements Limited were trading at ₹535.45 up by ₹3.95 or 0.74 per cent on the NSE today at 10.25 am.

The partnership centers on Coolbrook’s proprietary RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology, which uses mechanical energy and renewable electricity to generate high temperatures in cement kilns. This innovation aims to minimize fossil fuel use and reduce carbon emissions in the cement production process.

Ajay Kapur, CEO of Cement Business at Adani Group, emphasized the partnership’s alignment with their Net Zero targets. The technology is expected to complement Ambuja Cements’ existing sustainability goals, including increasing alternative fuel replacement to 28 per cent and achieving 60 per cent green power usage by 2028.

Coolbrook’s CEO, Joonas Rauramo, highlighted the potential of the technology to revolutionize heavy industries through innovative electrification. The RotoDynamic Technology could potentially cut 2.4 billion tons (30 per cent) of annual CO2 emissions in industrial sectors when implemented at scale.

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, continues to position itself as a leader in sustainable cement manufacturing through this innovative technological approach.