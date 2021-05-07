Stocks

AMC foray lifts Angel Broking 10%

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 07, 2021

Shares of Angel Broking surged 10 per cent on Friday, after the company's board has approved setting up of an asset management company. “This will be subject to approvals from various regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India,” it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. By launching the asset manager, Angel Broking is looking to capitalise on the ‘growing investible’ wealth in India, the broking firm said. After hitting a high of ₹559.10 on the BSE, shares of Angel Broking closed at ₹556.85, up 9.55 per cent, on the BSE.

Published on May 07, 2021

