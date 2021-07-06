AMFI rejig pushes P&G, Akzo into small-cap

Thanks to the unprecedented bull run in the small- and mid-cap stocks, some of the leading companies, such as Proctor and Gamble, Akzo Nobel India and AstraZeneca Pharma India, which are currently ruling at ₹5,650, ₹2,325 and ₹3,627, have been categorised as small-cap stocks from being mid-cap by AMFI.

Similarly, stocks such as Metropolis Healthcare (₹2,954), Godrej Agrovet (₹665), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (₹875), Bombay Burmah Trading Corp (₹1,308) and Granules India (₹366) have now been classified as small-cap. stocks.

As per SEBI norms, the Association of Mutual Funds in India classifies stocks into large, mid and small-cap stocks based on market capitalisation every six months. Mutual fund schemes have to invest in these stocks based on their scheme profile. The top 100 companies by market-cap will be classified as large-cap while the next 150 will come under mid-cap and the rest as small-cap. Fund houses that had an investment in these stocks through their mid-cap focused funds have to reduce their exposure to meet the regulatory norms.

15 slips to small-cap

As per the latest reclassification list released on Tuesday, 15 mid-cap stocks have been downgraded as small-cap stocks while 11 stocks, including Tata Elxsi, Blue Dart Express, APL Apollo Tubes have got upgraded to mid-cap from small-cap.

With sustained foreign investment in the last few months, most large-cap stocks have become overpriced, forcing many investors to explore opportunities in small and mid-cap stocks.

The NSE mid-cap and small-cap indices have generated returns of 102 per cent and 67 per cent in the last 13 and 8 months, respectively.

The Nifty Smallcap index has been trading at a premium to Nifty for the first time since December 2014. It is trading at a premium of 7 per cent against an average discount of 21 per cent on a 12-month forward basis.

Adani Total Gas, NMDC, SAIL are among seven companies which have been upgraded from mid- to large-cap stock.

Large-cap to Mid-cap

Similarly, HPCL, Alkem Labs, Abbot India and Hindustan Aeronautics were among seven companies which have been downgraded from large to mid-cap category.

Recently listed Indian Railway Finance, Indigo Paints, Microterch Developers and Sona BLW Precision Forgings made their entry into mid-cap category.