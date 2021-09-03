Ami Organics issue subscribed 65 times

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The initial public offering of Hyderabad-based Vijaya Diagnostic Centre managed to garner full subscription on the last day of the issue open on Friday, while the issue of Ami Organics saw a robust response with subscription of almost 65 times.
The ₹1,895-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Hyderabad-based Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹522-531 a share.
Qualified institutional buyers’ portion received bids totalling 13.07 times, while retail investors quota saw subscription of 1.09 times. The portion reserved for non institutions or HNIs received bids for 1.32 times, with employees subscribing for 98 per cent of their quota.
Ahead of the issue, Vijaya Diagonistic had raised ₹566.12 crore from anchor investors. The company has finalised allocation of about 1.07 crore shares at ₹531 a share to host of anchor investors who included Fidelity International, India Fund Inc, Aberdeen, Goldman Sachs, Axis MF, Aditya BIrla Sun Life, SBI MF, Nippon Life and Mirae MF for their various schemes.
The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) by the selling shareholders - promoter Dr S Surendranath Reddy, and investors Kedaara Capital AIF and Karakoram Capital AIF 1.
However, the IPO of Ami Organics that has been witnessing steady demand from investors was subscribed 64.54 times.
The IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹370 crore by existing shareholders including one of the promoters, came at a price band of ₹603-610 a share. QIB’s portion received bids for 86.64 times, while retail investors quota was subscribed 13.36 times. NIIs have poured in huge money by bidding 154.81 times.
