Ami Organics makes a stellar debut on the bourses, lists at 48% premium

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 14, 2021

On the BSE, Ami Organics listed at ₹902

Specialty chemicals company Ami Organics made a stellar debut on the bourses on Tuesday.

The shares listed at 48 per cent premium over the IPO price of ₹610 on the BSE and 49 per cent premium on the NSE.

On the BSE, Ami Organics listed at ₹902, 47.87 per cent higher than the issue price. After recording a high of ₹929.00, at 10:32 am, it was trading at ₹895.25, ₹285.25 or 46.76 per cent higher than the issue price.

While it opened at ₹910 on the NSE, 49.18 per cent higher than the issue price. It was currently trading at ₹896.00.

The IPO of Ami Organics, after witnessing steady demand from investors, was subscribed 64.54 times.

The IPO, consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹370 crore by existing shareholders including one of the promoters. It came at a price band of ₹603-610 a share. QIB’s portion received bids for 86.64 times, while retail investors quota was subscribed 13.36 times. NIIs had poured in huge money by bidding 154.81 times.

