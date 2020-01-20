Company news: AMS Polymers board approves set up of manufacturing unit

The board of directors of AMS Polymers, on Monday, approved to establish a manufacturing unit of the company, wherein chemicals, both organic and inorganic, would be manufactured in-house. Till the time the manufacturing unit is set up and made fully operational, the board has tied up exclusively with Annu Industries Private Limited for manufacturing the chemicals, both organic and inorganic, under the brand name Annu & Curexpert’, according to the specifications provided by it from time to time. The move is aimed at reducing costs, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of AMS Polymers closed 4.76 per cent higher at ₹20.25 on the BSE.