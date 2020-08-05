Analysts gives thumbs up to Gujarat Gas post Q1 results

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
City gas distribution major Gujarat Gas has posted a standalone net profit of ₹59 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, as against ₹234 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
The standalone revenues from operations witnessed a drastic fall to ₹1,107 crore for the quarter, which was recorded at ₹2,671 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, due to the Covid-19 impact
However, analysts have turned bullish and upgraded the stock with improved target price, as they believe in faster recovery in volumes, lower risk from open access and upside optionality from policy support.
Motilal Oswal Financial, which reiterated its buy rating on Gujarat Gas with a price target of ₹360, said: “The company mentioned that current sales volume stands at 9.5 mmscmd (v/s 9.4 mmscmd of average sales in FY20), aided by strong recovery post lockdown. As per our interaction with the company, Morbi volumes are back at approximately 5.5 mmscmd (v/s exit rate of nearly 6.5-6.8mmscmd in FY20).
According to global investment advisor Jefferies, while volumes were in line, expansion in gross margin was even ahead of estimates. It retained the ‘buy’ stance and raised the target price to ₹415 driven by EPS upgrade on higher margin.
Despite lockdown, Gujarat Gas was able to add 13 new CNG stations during the quarter and plans to add around 60 new stations this year (of the total 100 planned outlets — which should further grow the reach of CNG in Gujarat and encourage conversions), said Motilal Oswal.
The newly awarded 16-17 cities could see volumes of 2.5-3mmscmd over the next four to five years. Thus, the company could see a major boost in volumes at CAGR of about 10 per cent over the medium term on the highest volume base among peers, Motilal Oswal added.
Another domestic brokerage Emkay Global said: “We upgrade Gujarat Gas to Buy from Hold and raise the TP by 40 per cent to ₹365 on robust volume and stable margin outlook. Gas sales volumes have recovered fully to 9.5 mmscmd currently with multiple growth triggers going ahead.”
According to foreign broking firm CLSA: “Q1 Profit is 66 per cent ahead of its estimates, driven by beat in unit margin. Volumes saw sharp recovery boosted by normalisation in industrial volume. We raise FY21 volume forecast & FY21 EPS estimates by 18 per cent,” CLSA said while recommending a ‘buy’ on Gujarat Gas with a target price of ₹370.
According to ICICI Securities, current volumes are higher than FY20 average volumes but below the Q4FY20 peak. “To factor the stupendous recovery, we have raised our volume and margin estimates leading to 41-21 per cent upgrade in FY21-FY22 EPS and 17 per cent upgrade in our DCF-based target price to ₹313 (2 per cent upside),” said ICICI Securities, which, however, retained ‘hold’ rating on Gujarat Gas..
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...