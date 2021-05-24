Analysts see more headroom for SBI stock

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
After adding 4 per cent post result announcement on Friday, shares of State Bank of India surged further on Monday. The stock, after hitting a high of ₹418.90, closed the day at ₹410.15, up 2.3 per cent, over the previous day's close.
Analysts have re-rated the public sector banking major with higher target price, following its strong asset-quality and consistent performance.
Brokerages including Nomura, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan expect the stock to climb at least 30 per cent gains from current levels.
SBI’s standalone net profit surged 80 per cent (y-o-y) in the fourth quarter of FY22 on the back of a dip in loan loss provisioning and healthy growth in the net interest income at ₹6,451 crore, as against ₹3,581 crore reported during year-ago period. The SBI board has also declared a dividend of ₹4 a share for FY21.
According to JP Morgan, which maintained its overweight stance on SBI with a 12-month price target of ₹515, the bank’s net NPA at 1.5 per cent is now at a 13-year low.
According to Nomura, “the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 is still uncertain. While management chose to not provide a guidance on credit costs, we raise the loan credit cost by 10 bps to 93 bps for FY22 but retain it below FY21 levels of 116 bps. The comfort comes from the surprisingly lower NPL formation ratio (1.3 per cent), far better than peer private sector banks in a pandemic year.”
HDFC Securities, which maintained a Buy with a revised target price of ₹490 (₹462 earlier) said: “the headline positive surprise came on the asset quality front, with full-year slippages at a multi-year low at 1.2 per cent and a restructured portfolio well within management guidance”.
Emkay Global said: "We believe that SBI's consistent outperformance on asset-quality front and sharp improvement in RoE trajectory toward 15 per cent over FY23-24, seen pre-AQR, call for a strong re-rating. According to Elara Securities, with three strong back-to-back quarters even in a pandemic and a resilient retail portfolio "We expect SBI’s re-rating to continue driven by declining credit cost, market share gains in retail loans and deposits, and a high PCR."
For Haitong, the main downside risks are: Higher than expected stress (and thus LLPs) due to the recent lockdowns; weak performance by subsidiaries; and any forceful M&A.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...