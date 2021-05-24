Analysts see more headroom for SBI stock

After adding 4 per cent post result announcement on Friday, shares of State Bank of India surged further on Monday. The stock, after hitting a high of ₹418.90, closed the day at ₹410.15, up 2.3 per cent, over the previous day's close.

Analysts have re-rated the public sector banking major with higher target price, following its strong asset-quality and consistent performance.

Brokerages including Nomura, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan expect the stock to climb at least 30 per cent gains from current levels.

SBI’s standalone net profit surged 80 per cent (y-o-y) in the fourth quarter of FY22 on the back of a dip in loan loss provisioning and healthy growth in the net interest income at ₹6,451 crore, as against ₹3,581 crore reported during year-ago period. The SBI board has also declared a dividend of ₹4 a share for FY21.

NPA at 13-year low

According to JP Morgan, which maintained its overweight stance on SBI with a 12-month price target of ₹515, the bank’s net NPA at 1.5 per cent is now at a 13-year low.

According to Nomura, “the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 is still uncertain. While management chose to not provide a guidance on credit costs, we raise the loan credit cost by 10 bps to 93 bps for FY22 but retain it below FY21 levels of 116 bps. The comfort comes from the surprisingly lower NPL formation ratio (1.3 per cent), far better than peer private sector banks in a pandemic year.”

HDFC Securities, which maintained a Buy with a revised target price of ₹490 (₹462 earlier) said: “the headline positive surprise came on the asset quality front, with full-year slippages at a multi-year low at 1.2 per cent and a restructured portfolio well within management guidance”.

Back-to-back strong show

Emkay Global said: "We believe that SBI's consistent outperformance on asset-quality front and sharp improvement in RoE trajectory toward 15 per cent over FY23-24, seen pre-AQR, call for a strong re-rating. According to Elara Securities, with three strong back-to-back quarters even in a pandemic and a resilient retail portfolio "We expect SBI’s re-rating to continue driven by declining credit cost, market share gains in retail loans and deposits, and a high PCR."

For Haitong, the main downside risks are: Higher than expected stress (and thus LLPs) due to the recent lockdowns; weak performance by subsidiaries; and any forceful M&A.