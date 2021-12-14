Stocks

Anand Rathi off to good start

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 14, 2021

(L-R) Pradeep Gupta, Co-founder & Vice-chairman, Anand Rathi Wealth; Anand Rathi, Founder & Chairman;Rakesh Rawal, CEO; and Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE, at the listing ceremony on Tuesday

It saw a trading volume of 8.87 lakh shares on the BSE and 1.39 crore shares at the NSE

Anand Rathi Wealth shares, which got listed at a 9 per cent premium on the bourses on Tuesday, closed the day at ₹583.50, recording a gain of 6 per cent against the IPO price of ₹550 per share.

The stock listed at ₹602.05 on the BSE, up ₹52.05 or 9.46 per cent over the issue price. On the NSE, it listed at ₹600 and closed at ₹583.55.

It saw a trading volume of 8.87 lakh shares on the BSE and 1.39 crore shares at the NSE.

Published on December 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like