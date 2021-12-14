Anand Rathi off to good start

Anand Rathi Wealth shares, which got listed at a 9 per cent premium on the bourses on Tuesday, closed the day at ₹583.50, recording a gain of 6 per cent against the IPO price of ₹550 per share.

The stock listed at ₹602.05 on the BSE, up ₹52.05 or 9.46 per cent over the issue price. On the NSE, it listed at ₹600 and closed at ₹583.55.

It saw a trading volume of 8.87 lakh shares on the BSE and 1.39 crore shares at the NSE.