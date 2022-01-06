Stocks

Anand Rathi Wealth posts ₹32-crore net profit for Q3

BL Mumbai Bureau January 6 | Updated on January 06, 2022

Company to pay ₹5 as interim dividend

Our Bureau

Anand Rathi Wealth has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹32.02 crore for the third quarter of the fiscal, registering a jump of 144.8 per cent compared to ₹13.08 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal.

AUM grows 28%

It reported a 55 per cent year on year growth in total revenue to ₹108.66 crore.\ In the private wealth vertical, its assets under management grew by 28 per cent on a year on year basis to ₹31,348 crore as on December 31, 2021.

In the digital wealth vertical, its AUM increased by 38 per cent year on year to ₹823 crore by end December 2021.

The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Thursday, also approved and declared interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

Published on January 06, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like