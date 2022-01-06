Anand Rathi Wealth posts ₹32-crore net profit for Q3

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Anand Rathi Wealth has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹32.02 crore for the third quarter of the fiscal, registering a jump of 144.8 per cent compared to ₹13.08 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal.
It reported a 55 per cent year on year growth in total revenue to ₹108.66 crore.\ In the private wealth vertical, its assets under management grew by 28 per cent on a year on year basis to ₹31,348 crore as on December 31, 2021.
In the digital wealth vertical, its AUM increased by 38 per cent year on year to ₹823 crore by end December 2021.
The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on Thursday, also approved and declared interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
