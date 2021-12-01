Stocks

Anand Rathi Wealth raises ₹194 cr

Anand Rathi Wealth on Wednesday garnered ₹193.87 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO that opens for public subscription tomorrow. The company has allocated 35.25 lakh shares at ₹550 a share to anchor investors such as SBI Mutual, ICICI Pru Mutual, Franklin Templeton MF, DSP Mutual, Kotak MF, Invesco MF, Canara Robeco MF, Nippon MF, Abakkus, Quant MF, MK Cohesion and Rajasthan Global. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 1.20 crore shares by Anand Rathi Financial Services. The issue, which will close on Monday, has been priced at ₹530-550 a share.

Published on December 01, 2021

