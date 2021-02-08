Anand Shah to head ICICI AMC's PMS & AIF Investments

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has appointed Anand Shah as Head - PMS & AIF Investments. Shah has over two decades of fund management experience

in the Asset Management industry, most recently as CEO of NJ Asset Management.

Before this stint, he was Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at BNP Paribas Asset Management Company responsible for Investments and overseeing both onshore and offshore mandates sub-advised and Sales.

Nimesh Shah, Managing Dirrctor, ICICI Prudential AMC said with Anand's presence the PMS and AIF Investment management capabilities would strengthen and deliver good investment experience to clients.

Anand Shah’s association with BNP Asset Management was a little less than a decade having joined them in March 2011. Prior to joining BNP Paribas Asset Management Company, he was the Head of Equities at Canara Robeco Asset Management for three years. He was previously associated with ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company in Co-Head Equities and as Vice President Investments at Kotak Mutual Fund for six years till 2006.