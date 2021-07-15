Angel Broking mulls name change

The board of Angel Broking on Thursday approved a proposal to change the company name to Angel One Ltd or Angel One Fintech Ltd or any other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Center of Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The name change is subject to the approval of shareholders, stock exchanges and other statutory authorities, it said. Meanwhile, the company has posted a 157 per cent rise in Q1-FY22 net profit at ₹121.36 crore against ₹47.30 crore reported in year-ago period. Total income almost doubled to ₹478.48 crore (₹246.59 crore). The stock of Angel Broking closed marginally down at ₹1,062.05 on the BSE.