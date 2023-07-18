The stock prices persisted in their decline as NSE penalised Angel One broking firm with ₹1.66 crore for alleged failure to monitor authorised persons, leading to a violation of capital market regulations.

Shares of stock broker Angel One dropped 7.16 per cent to ₹1,586 on Monday, after the National Stock Exchange barred the firm from onboarding new authorised persons (APs) or sub-brokers for six months.

Investors and market analysts closely monitored the situation as the decline persisted for the second consecutive day. Following a significant drop of over 7 per cent on Monday due to concerns raised by NSE, the company’s shares further went down by 4.93 per cent to ₹1,508.60 at 10:26 a.m. on BSE.