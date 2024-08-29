Anlon Technology Solutions Limited (ATSL) has signed a distribution agreement with LION Protects B.V. of the Netherlands, the company announced today. The deal authorises ATSL to market, distribute, and sell LION’s training products in India, as well as provide training solutions and maintenance services.

The shares of Anlon Technology Solutions Limited were trading at ₹469, down by ₹0.55 or 0.12 per cent on the NSE today at 3.10 pm.

The agreement covers projects in various sectors, including fire rescue services, defence, oil and gas, petrochemical, maritime, public services, and airports. LION Protects B.V. is a global provider of fire training equipment and facilities for first responders.

ATSL’s Managing Director, Unnikrishnan Nair P M, stated that the partnership will enhance the company’s ability to deliver advanced fire safety and training solutions across key Indian sectors. The collaboration aims to elevate safety standards in critical industries by combining LION’s products with ATSL’s market expertise.

This development is expected to strengthen ATSL’s position in the Indian safety solutions market.