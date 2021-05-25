Another bull day may lift Nifty above 15,300

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Positive global cues coupled with declining Covid-19 cases will likely keep the bull momentum going for the Indian markets on Tuesday as well. However, according to analysts, markets will see heightened volatility due to expiry of May month derivative contracts on the NSE on Thursday. According to them, the current trend in F&O suggests better rollover of long positions.
The SGX Nifty futures is currently ruling at 15,333 (8 am IST) and indicates at least a 100-point gap-up opening for Nifty. The Nifty May and June futures on Monday closed at 15,202.65 and 15,230.95 respectively.
US stocks too ended on Monday with handsome gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.54 per cent while the tech-focussed Nasdaq surged 1.41 per cent and the broad-based S&P 500 1 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, Hong Kong, Australia, Taiwan and Korea too gained between 0.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent in early trades on Tuesday.
Experts said positive Covid-19 cases falling below the two-lakh mark — at 1.95 lakh — for the first time in several days bodes well and will aid market sentiment. Though the impending F&O expiry will keep the market volatile, the broader market sentiment remains positive. So, the market downside is limited as buying will emerge on every fall, they added.
According to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the positive sequence of higher tops and higher bottoms is intact as per daily timeframe chart. Present market action signal a possible higher top formation at Monday’s high of 15,256 levels. “We need further weakness to confirm this higher top reversal pattern. As per the bullish pattern, the anticipated weakness could be short lived.”
GMM Pfaudler has commenced manufacturing operations at the Vatva facility near Ahmedabad on Monday. The company had acquired the assets (factory land, building, plant and machinery, office equipment, computers, furniture and fixtures, vehicles and capital work-in-progress) from HDO Technologies Limited (in liquidation) through an e-auction in March. The new facility will immediately enhance the company's capacity in heavy engineering while freeing up capacity in Karamsad to expand the glass lining business. The facility is equipped to manufacture a wide range of heavy engineering equipment with a crane lifting capacity of 200 metric tonnes, deep-hole drilling (up to one meter) capabilities, plate rolling capabilities up to 110 millimeters, strip cladding capabilities, orbital welding capabilities, a 308.6 square meters clean room for fabrication of high alloy materials, vertical turret lathes and other machine tools.
EPL Limited (formerly known as Essel Propack Limited) has been selected as a partner by GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH). In accordance with the partnership, EPL will be supplying their APR-approved, 100 per cent recyclable and fully sustainable platina tubes for the toothpaste range of GSKCH. This partnership will help GSKCH’s oral health brands, including Sensodyne, Parodontax and Aquafresh tubes to be 100 per cent recyclable by 2025.
Everest Organics has announced the successful development of an anti-fungal API ‘Posaconazole’ meant to treat black fungus patients, at the lab scale in the existing R&D facility. Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating mucormycosis patients popularly known as black fungus in post-Covid-19 complications.
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd has received a purchase order from Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Ltd for supply of medical devices worth ₹36.09 crore. Saboo Sodium Chloro has tied up with Fosun International — a $100-billion, Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed corporation — for fulfilling the supply, and deliveries have already started.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Alkem Laboratories, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Bajaj Electricals, Bayer Crop Science, Emami, GATI, Indoco Remedies, Newgen Software Technologies, Thermax and VIP Industries will announce their quarterly results today.
