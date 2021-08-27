Another lacklustre day on the cards for domestic markets

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Domestic stock markets are likely to open on a flattish note on Friday amid mixed global cues. While the global investors’ focus is on the all-important US Fed's Jackson Hole symposium (August 26-28), geopolitical tension in Afghanistan has also affected the mood. A terror attack outside Kabul Airport has resulted in heavy casualties, according to global media.
Nifty futures at 16,669 on the Singapore Exchange suggests a flat-to positive opening for Nifty, which on Thursday closed at 16,636.90; Nifty August futures closed at 16,638.95 (August) and September futures 16,639.75.
Analysts said the rollover of 74 per cent for Nifty futures (from August to September series) is lower when compared with the previous month. According to them, most traders allowed their long positions to expire on Thursday while short positions got rolled over. According to analysts, the September series will see a negative opening at least, in the initial period.
Though the headline benchmark indices remain positive, the pain is deep as several mid and small-cap stocks have slumped over 20 per cent from the peak. According to analysts, though some of them have seen some value buying at the bottom, it’s still early to conclude that the worst is over in that space.
According to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, the advance decline ratio on Thursday fell compared to the previous day but is still at 1:1, suggesting some deterioration in the broader market sentiments. “As long as Nifty is not able to post healthy day on day gain, the broader market will struggle to bounce up,” he added.
Asian shares witnessed selling pressure in early trade on Friday due to varous local reasons: South Korean central bankers increased interest a couple of days back; Chinese most indebted property developer Evergrande warned of a 39 per cent slump in profits; and Japan suspended Moderna's Covid vaccine. Stocks across Asia slipped between 0.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent. But the Taiwan market is up in the early deal.
The US stocks slipped on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined by about 0.5-0.6 per cent.
