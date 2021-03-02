Stocks

Anupam Rasayan gets nod for IPO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 02, 2021

Surat-based Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, a specialty chemicals company, has received Securities and Exchange Board of India’s nod to raise ₹760 crore through an IPO.

The IPO will be a complete fresh issue, following which its shares would be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹100 crore.

The company would use the proceeds to repay debt of ₹556.19 crore and for general corporate purposes. Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are the managers to the issue.

Published on March 02, 2021
