Anupam Rasayan gets nod for IPO

Surat-based Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, a specialty chemicals company, has received Securities and Exchange Board of India’s nod to raise ₹760 crore through an IPO.

The IPO will be a complete fresh issue, following which its shares would be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹100 crore.

The company would use the proceeds to repay debt of ₹556.19 crore and for general corporate purposes. Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are the managers to the issue.