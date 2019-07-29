Company news: Apollo Tricoat Tubes

Apollo Tricoat Tubes (Apollo Tricoat) has started commercial production of door frames at its greenfield manufacturing facility in Dujana, Uttar Pradesh. The manufacturing line for the newly-launched product segment has a total installed capacity of 50,000 MTPA. The door frame segment is made using the latest global Direct Forming Technology (DFT), making Apollo Tricoat the only company in India to manufacture these products through this high-tech mode; it will be introduced in the markets under the brand ‘Apollo Chaukhat’. Such distinctive value-added products will assist the company improve its brand visibility in the domestic markets. The stock closed 0.46 per cent lower at ₹206.25 on the BSE.