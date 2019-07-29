Stocks

Company news: Apollo Tricoat Tubes

| Updated on July 29, 2019 Published on July 29, 2019

Apollo Tricoat Tubes (Apollo Tricoat) has started commercial production of door frames at its greenfield manufacturing facility in Dujana, Uttar Pradesh. The manufacturing line for the newly-launched product segment has a total installed capacity of 50,000 MTPA. The door frame segment is made using the latest global Direct Forming Technology (DFT), making Apollo Tricoat the only company in India to manufacture these products through this high-tech mode; it will be introduced in the markets under the brand ‘Apollo Chaukhat’. Such distinctive value-added products will assist the company improve its brand visibility in the domestic markets. The stock closed 0.46 per cent lower at ₹206.25 on the BSE.

Published on July 29, 2019
Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Metal stocks battered by weak earnings, demand woes