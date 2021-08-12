Aptus Value Housing IPO receives 17.20 times subscription on closing day of offer

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The initial public offer of Aptus Value Housing Finance India received 17.20 times subscription on Thursday, the closing day of the offer.
The ₹2,780-crore IPO received bids for 94,82,42,442 shares against 5,51,28,500 shares on offer, according to exchanges data.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 32.41 times subscription, while those for non-institutional investors 33.91 times and Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) 1.35 times.
The initial public offer (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares.
The issue was in a price range of ₹346-353 per share.
Aptus Value Housing Finance on Monday said it has raised ₹834 crore from anchor investors. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company's tier-1 capital requirements.
Aptus Value Housing Finance has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital, and Madison India.
