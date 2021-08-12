A tale of two Chennai IPOs

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Aptus Value Housing Finance’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 17.2 times as investor-interest picked up pace on the third and final day of the subscription. On the other hand, Chemplast Sanmar, a specialty Chemical manufacturer, managed subscription of a little over two times.
The retail-focused housing finance company, Aptus, received bids for 94.82 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 5.51 crore equity shares. The company is looking to raise ₹2,780 crore from the primary market. The IPO included a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6.5 crore equity shares by selling shareholders. The price band for the offer was fixed at ₹346 to ₹353 per share.
According to subscription data available on exchanges, the qualified institutional buyer category was subscribed 32.41 times while the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 33.91 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed just 1.35 times.
Chemplast Sanmar’s QIB portion and retail portion got oversubscribed by 2.70 times and 2.29 times, respectively. Overall the IPO received 2.1 times subscription. The issue received 1.27 times and 0.90 times subscription on the BSE and the NSE respectively.
The company intends to raise funds up to ₹3,850 crore, comprising fresh issue aggregating up to ₹1,300 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹2,550 crore. The fresh issue will be used to redeem entire non-convertible debentures. The company allocated 3,20,24,029 equity shares to 78 anchor investors and raised ₹1,732.50 crore ahead of its IPO at the upper price band of ₹541 per equity share.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...