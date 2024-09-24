Arkade Developers IPO Listing Today / Arkade Developers Share Price Today Live Updates 24 Sep 2024: Shares of Arkade Developers will be listed on stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 106.40 times, attracting all categories of investors. The company has fixed the issue price as ₹128, at the upper end of the price band of ₹121-128.

Arkade Developers IPO listing today: Arkade Developers to be listed at the bourses today

The ₹410-crore IPO was entirely a fresh issue. According to Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd, Arkade Developers Ltd, a real estate developer focused on premium residential projects in Mumbai, is set for a strong stock market listing. The IPO has garnered significant investor interest, evidenced by a robust subscription and a substantial grey market premium (GMP) of ₹63 (49.22%).

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 163.16 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 162.75 times and retail investors by 50.65 times.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Arkade Developers Ltd was fully subscribed on the first day of the share sale on Monday, and ended the day with 5.79 times subscription.

KS Badri Narayanan of businessline writes

Click to read more

ALL UPDATES

  • September 24, 2024 11:05

    Arkade Developers IPO listing update

    Equity shares of Arkade Developers Ltd (Scrip Code: 544261) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘‘B’‘ Group Securities.

    (BSE disclosure)

  • September 24, 2024 11:03

    Arkade Developers stock trades at ₹175.82 on the NSE, up 0.47% as at 11.02 am.

  • September 24, 2024 10:39

    Arkade Developers share price live: Arkade Developers shares gain 1%

    Arkade Developers stock rose 1.29% to ₹177.26 as at 10.38 am.

  • September 24, 2024 10:22

    Arkade Developers share price update: Arkade Developers stock declines 4%

    Shares of Arkade Developers traded at ₹168.74 on the NSE, down by 3.58% as at 10.20 am.

  • September 24, 2024 10:20

    Arkade Developers stock has hit today’s high on the NSE at ₹190.

  • September 24, 2024 10:06

    Arkade Developers Listing price today: Arkade Developers stock lists at 37% premium 

    Shares of Arkade Developers were listed at a premium of 37% on the NSE and BSE at ₹175 and ₹175.9, respectively, against the issue price of ₹128.

Related Topics