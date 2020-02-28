Arrow Greentech rights issue opens today

The rights issue of Arrow Greentech will open for subscription on Friday. The company will issue 23.48 lakh shares, aggregating to ₹8.45 crore at ₹36 a share, in the ratio of one equity share for every five held by eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date of February 13. The promoters have indicated that in case the issue remains undersubscribed, they reserve the right to subscribe in part or whole of the unsubscribed portion.