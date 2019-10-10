Stocks

Company news: ARSS Infrastructure

| Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 10, 2019

ARSS Infrastructure has bagged two work orders worth ₹220.65 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam in Uttar Pradesh. The orders have been awarded to its joint venture firm ARSS-SCPL. The works are to be completed within 36 months from the date of commencement, the company said. Shareholders of ARSS Infrastructure will closely monitor the execution of these projects and further updates on them. The stock of ARSS Infrastructure closed at ₹20.75, up 4.80 per cent, on the BSE.

