As global markets soften, Temasek bets on investing in India

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
United States (US)-China trade war could be a boon for India as large private equity investors such as Singapore-based Temasek are doubling down on their investments in India as it sees the country as a beacon of hope for growing their investment portfolio.
Of its $231 billion portfolio, Temasek has already invested about $11 billion in India, its fourth largest market after US, China and Singapore. However, unlike other markets, Temasek is increasing its exposure in India as it hopes a stable government and reforms will translate into better returns.
"India has moved up from four per cent of our global investment to five per cent this year with an all time high of $11 billion investment. We have stepped up and maintaining our pace of investment in India of about a billion dollar a year," Venkatesh R, managing director (MD), India for Temasek, told BusinessLine.
"Broadly we are very constructive on India. We have seen the decisive mandate the government has got. The policy and reform process has been very steady and stable. In the first term, GST, IBC were great reforms. Our internal view is to step up in India," he added.
He said that Indian has had a minimal impact from the global slowdown that was triggered by the trade war between US and China.
India has minimal impact from a global slowdown being seen because of the trade war between US and China and in fact India tends to benefit from it if it is able to grab the opportunity.
"If they are able to get some manufacturing shifted from China to India, it'll have a big impact. We do have some sectors that can take advantage of the situation such as pharma, manufacturing," Venkatesh said adding that the company is taking a long term view on India and its typical investments in a business would range between 10-12 years.
Temasek said it had anticipated an increasingly challenging environment since last July and moderated its investment pace; investing S$24 billion and divesting S$28 billion for the year. However, that change in strategy will not impact Temasek's investment plans in India. In fact, the company hopes to boost it.
In India, Temasek has invested in a varied set of industries, right from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank to the likes of Ola and Zomato to even firms like Adani Ports and Schneider Electric.
A large part of Temasek's India portfolio has been built over the past five years. That's more than $5 billion of investments in last five years alone or nearly 90 per cent of its direct investments in India. The rest of its investments in India are through the global companies its invested in.
While Venkatesh declined to give a target of its investments for India, he said Temasek will continue to invest over a billion dollar a year in India. He added that if there are opportunities, it will invest even more.
Meanwhile, the active investment firm is also looking at synergies within its portfolio of companies in India to ensure a broader growth.
"We have investments in multiple sectors right from Infra to banking to technology to services. We do find companies benefit from connecting the dots, being able to leverage that ecosystem. It's something that we think will accentuate as we go forward. The opportunity of synergies is immense," Promeet Ghosh, deputy head for Temasek India said.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...