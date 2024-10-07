Ashok Leyland, India’s commercial vehicle manufacturer, has commenced delivery of electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility, part of Group BillionE. The company flagged off its AVTR 55T Electric, BOSS 19T Electric, and BOSS 14T Electric trucks on October 7, 2024, in Chennai. This marks the beginning of a significant order for 180 electric vehicles from BillionE, valued at approximately ₹150 crore.

The shares of Ashok Leyland Limited were trading at ₹222.39, down by ₹3 or 1.33 per cent on the NSE today at 3.15 pm.

The order includes BOSS Electric Trucks and AVTR 55T Electric Tractors, with deliveries expected to be completed by Q4 of FY 2024-25. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland, highlighted that the BOSS Electric is India’s first electric truck in the ICV range, while the AVTR 55T Electric Tractor is the first 4x2 tractor commercially offered by an Indian CV manufacturer.

The vehicles feature advanced technologies such as IP67 protected battery packs, Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), and dual-gun charging capability. This partnership aligns with Ashok Leyland’s commitment to sustainable transportation and BillionE’s goal of building an integrated mid-mile Electric Truck Platform.