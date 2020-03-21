Stocks

Broker's call: Ashok Leyland (Buy)

| Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 21, 2020

ICICI Securities

Ashok Leyland (Buy)

CMP: ₹43.9

Target: ₹57

Ashok Leyland hosted a conference call to address investor concerns on the the19 per cent stake purchase in Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLFL).

Key takeaways: a) Ashok Leyland to raise stake in HLFL to 81 per cent by purchase of the stake from PE firm and promoter

entities (overall spend ₹12bn); b) AL is likely issue NCDs worth ₹600-700 crore to fund the purchase; c) rationale for purchase was it being an enabler for bringing new PE investors or aid in merger with AL in the future; and d) Ashok Leyland management is comfortable with peak D/E of about 1x (current is ~0.3x).

We believe in challenging business cycles cash conservation should be top priority for any management, thus the timing of this cash outflow/increase in debt burden adds to investor woes. We share these concerns; however, the stock price decline of >40 per cent in past month largely reflects concerns in the valuations. We maintain our ‘buy’ rating.

Published on March 21, 2020
