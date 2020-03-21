Broker's call: Ashok Leyland (Buy)

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
ICICI Securities
Ashok Leyland (Buy)
CMP: ₹43.9
Target: ₹57
Ashok Leyland hosted a conference call to address investor concerns on the the19 per cent stake purchase in Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLFL).
Key takeaways: a) Ashok Leyland to raise stake in HLFL to 81 per cent by purchase of the stake from PE firm and promoter
entities (overall spend ₹12bn); b) AL is likely issue NCDs worth ₹600-700 crore to fund the purchase; c) rationale for purchase was it being an enabler for bringing new PE investors or aid in merger with AL in the future; and d) Ashok Leyland management is comfortable with peak D/E of about 1x (current is ~0.3x).
We believe in challenging business cycles cash conservation should be top priority for any management, thus the timing of this cash outflow/increase in debt burden adds to investor woes. We share these concerns; however, the stock price decline of >40 per cent in past month largely reflects concerns in the valuations. We maintain our ‘buy’ rating.
