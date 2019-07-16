Ashok Leyland drops as weak demand forces temporary plant closure

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd fall as much as 3.8 per cent to Rs 82.20, their lowest since June 20.

The automobile manufacturer on Monday said its Pantnagar plant will remain closed between July 16, 2019 and July 24,2019 owing to weak demand and outlook for industry.

The company's total sales for the month of June fell about 19% per cent.

About 1.6 million shares change hands in early trade.

Up to the last close, the shares of Ashok Leyland fell 16.6 per cent this year, while peer Tata Motors is down seven per cent in the same period.