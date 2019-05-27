Ashok Leyland sees worst day in over 3 months after weak Q4 profit

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd fall as much as 4.5 per cent to ₹89.55, in their biggest intraday per cent loss since February 15. The automaker on Friday reported 12.1 per cent fall in March-quarter profit to Rs.653 crore, hurt by an exceptional item of Rs.117.1 million. The total expenses rose 2.6 per cent.

The stocks of Ashok Leyland closed lower by 2.72 per cent at ₹91.10.

Morgan Stanley cuts FY20 EPS forecast by 5 per cent to reflect BS VI margin pressure. MS trims target price to ₹134 from ₹171; maintains 'overweight'. Jefferies downgrades the stock to 'underperform', noting rising cyclical risks in FY20/21 and the likelihood of sharp earnings cuts based on the history of medium and heavy commercial vehicle down-cycles. Jefferies trims price target to ₹75 rupees from ₹90.

About 14.9 million shares change hands in early trading, compared with the 30-day average of 24.3 million shares. The rival Tata Motors posted 47.4 per cent fall in quarterly profit, while Eicher Motors Ltd reported 18 per cent jump in profit ($1 = 69.4360 Indian rupees)