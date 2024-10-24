Ashok Leyland’s subsidiary OHM Global Mobility has won a contract to supply and operate 500 electric buses for Chennai’s Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), the company announced on October 24, 2024. The 12-year contract includes 400 non-AC and 100 AC buses.
The shares of Ashok Leyland Limited were trading at ₹216.96 up by ₹2.85 or 1.33 per cent on the NSE today at 12.55 pm.
Switch Mobility, another Ashok Leyland subsidiary, will manufacture the buses using its EiV12 model. OHM will handle operations and maintenance throughout the contract period.
The 12-meter ultra-low-floor buses can accommodate 37 seated and 24 standing passengers, and their single-charge range exceeds 200 kilometers. They feature wheelchair accessibility and IP67-rated batteries mounted on the chassis for improved stability.
To support operations, charging infrastructure will be established across six depots in Chennai, including Perumbur, Perumbakam, Poonamalle, Vyasapandi, Thondiapet, and KK Nagar.
According to Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland, Switch Mobility currently operates over 950 vehicles and maintains an order book exceeding 2,000 units. The company, ranked among the world’s top five bus manufacturers, sees this order as strengthening its position in the sustainable urban mobility sector.
