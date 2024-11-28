Shares of Ashoka Buildcon surged nearly 3 per cent from previous close after the company secured multiple contracts.

Company bagged a ₹192.69 crore project from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited in Jabalpur for engineering, procurement, and construction work.

The project involves the procurement, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of new 11 KV lines, LT lines, distribution transformer substations, and supporting infrastructure such as distribution poles and transformers.

The goal of this project is to separate mixed feeders and mixed distribution transformers under the KfW-funded Feeder Separation Project (FSP) Lot-I in Chhindwara within a 24-month timeframe.

The company announced that it had received letter of award for the development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section Km 89.814 to Km 133.000 of NH 116A (Package-3) in the State of West Bengal under Hybrid Annuity Mode

Meanwhile, Ashoka Buildcon also informed that its bid proposal for the development of 4 lane Economic Corridor from Kharagpur to Chandrakona-Ghatal Road Crossing Section in West Bengal was cancelled by NHAI due to administrative reasons.

As at 2.42 pm, shares of Ashoka Buildcon were trading at ₹238.95, up 1.60 per cent on the BSE. During the session, it hit an intra day high of ₹242.60 and low of ₹237.60

