Asia stocks drop; Won slides on North Korea news

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Asian stocks retreated for a second day after an overnight slump on Wall Street, as investors assess the implications of an historic tumble in crude oil prices.
Equities saw modest declines in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai. South Korean stocks and the won slid after CNN reported that the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is in grave danger after surgery. Futures on the S&P 500 stayed higher, following Monday’s drop from six-week highs. Treasuries ticked down.
Oil futures rose, with West Texas Intermediate June contracts at about $22 a barrel; the May contract popped back into positive territory after Mondays shock wipe-out.
This is a very interesting situation; its not something that any of us have seen before in terms of negative asset prices, Sarah Lien, Eastspring Investments client portfolio manager, said on Bloomberg TV, in relation to oil. I think the outlook is challenged, no doubt. Investors need to be cautious on the oil price.
Investors are also monitoring signs that coronavirus deaths in some parts of the world, including New York, are slowing, and some lockdowns are being eased. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress is close to a fresh spending package to offset the pandemics effects.
The pace of earnings season is about to pick up, with almost one-fifth of S&P 500 companies reporting this week. After the close of U.S. trading, IBM reported a drop in first-quarter revenue and pulled its profit forecast for the year.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 10:57 a.m. in Tokyo.
The S&P 500 Index fell 1.8%. Topix index fell 0.7%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%.
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.7%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.9%.
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8%.
MSCI Asia Pacific index declined 1.3%.
Currencies
The Japanese yen was at 107.70 per dollar, little changed.
South Korea’s won slid 1% to 1223.60 per dollar.
The offshore yuan was at 7.0979 per dollar.
The euro traded flat at $1.0851.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries ticked one basis point higher to 0.62%.
Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 0.85%.
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude May contract was at $1.57 a barrel after dropping into negative territory. June contract at $21.77.
Gold dipped 0.3% to $1,690 an ounce.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Most segments post sequential drop in revenue; visibility on demand still fuzzy
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of IndusInd Bank at current levels. The stock ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...