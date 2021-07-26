Asia stocks hit 7-month low as China skids, funds favour Wall Street

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows on Monday as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street.
Chinese blue chips shed 2.4 per cent to their lowest in 10weeks as the education and property sectors were routed on worries over tighter government rules.
That dragged MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.4 per cent to its lowest since early January. Japan's Nikkei did bounce 1.4 per cent, but that was off a seven-month low.
In contrast, Nasdaq futures were steady near historic highs, though S&P 500 futures eased 0.3 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures both dipped 0.5 per cent.
More than one-third of S&P 500 companies are set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc,Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc,Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com.
With just over one-fifth of the S&P 500 having reported, 88 per cent of firms have beaten the consensus of analysts' expectations. That is a major reason global money managers have poured more than $900 billion into U.S. funds in the first half of 2021.
Oliver Jones, a senior markets economist at Capital Economics, noted U.S. earnings were projected to be roughly 50 per cent higher in 2023 than they were in the year immediately prior to the pandemic, significantly more than was anticipated in most other major economies.
"With so much optimism baked in, it seems likely to us that the tailwind of rising earnings forecasts, which provided so much support to the stock market over the past year, will fade,"he cautioned.
The week is also packed with U.S. data that should underline the economy's outperformance. Second-quarter gross domestic product is forecast to show annualised growth of 8.6 per cent, while the Fed's favoured measure of core inflation is seen rising an annual 3.7 per cent in June.
The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and,while no change in policy is expected, Chair Jerome Powell will likely be pressed to clarify what "substantial further progress"on employment would look like.
"The main message from Fed Chair Powell’s post-meeting press conference should be consistent with his testimony before Congress in mid-July when he signalled no rush for tapering,"said NatWest Markets economist Kevin Cummins.
"However, he will clearly remind market participants that the taper countdown has officially begun."
So far, the bond market has been remarkably untroubled by the prospect of eventual tapering with yields on U.S. 10-year notes having fallen for four weeks in a row to stand at 1.26 per cent.
The drop has done little to undermine the dollar, in part because European yields have fallen even further amid expectations of continued massive bond buying by the European Central Bank.
The single currency has been trending lower since June and touched a four-month trough of $1.1750 last week. It was last at $1.1775 and looked at risk of testing its 2021 low of $1.1702.
The dollar has also been edging up on the yen to reach110.40, but remains short of its recent peak at 111.62.The fall in the euro has lifted the dollar index to92.870, a long way from its May trough of 89.533.
The rise in the dollar has offset the drop in bond yields to leave gold range-bound around $1,800 an ounce.
Oil prices have generally fared better amid wagers that demand will remain strong as the global economy gradually opens and supply stays tight.
Brent was trading down 22 cents at $73.88 a barrel,while U.S. crude fell 28 cents to $71.79.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
... airlines’ finances spin out of control with unmanageable losses
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
Sporting glory1. India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever. Among them, ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...