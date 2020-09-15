Asia stocks set to dip as investors await key data

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Asian shares looked set to open lower on Tuesday as investors shifted focus to upcoming data and central bank meetings although positive developments around potential Covid-19 vaccines and increased deal activity are likely to stem losses.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.22 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.08 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were flat after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won a ruling party leadership election, paving the way for him to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.11 per cent.
On the economic data front, China's industrial production and retail sales for August are expected to show an improving economy later on Tuesday. Chinese house price data for August is also due.
“The global economic recovery is currently being driven by China's fast rebound,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “As a result, market participants will likely be very sensitive to any downside surprises to the Chinese data.”
US retail sales figures from August are due Wednesday.
Investors will also look to central banks for direction, with the US Federal Reserve starting a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, the first since unveiling a landmark shift to a more tolerant stance on inflation in August. The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England announce their respective policy decisions on Thursday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended up 1.06 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.18 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 1.27 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.87 per cent.
US stocks rose after drugmaker AstraZeneca said it resumed its British clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development. Pfizer Inc and US-listed shares of Germany's BioNTech gained after proposing an expansion to regulators for their phase 3 trial to about 44,000 participants.
Technology shares rallied after cloud services company Oracle said it would team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.
Elsewhere, SoftBank Group jumped 8.96 per cent to mark its biggest daily gain since March 25, after the company said it would sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the semiconductor landscape.
The US dollar dropped 2.2 per cent against a basket of currencies, hitting a two-week low versus the yen, as demand for the safe haven currency eased amid the rise in equities.
US crude recently rose 0.35 per cent to $37.39 per barrel.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...