Asian Paints Stock Today, Asian Paints Share Price Live: Asian Paints on Saturday reported a 43.71% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹693.66 crore for the September quarter, impacted by soft-demand conditions, material price inflation and a decline in decorative and coatings business in the domestic market.
- November 11, 2024 10:40
Asian Paints stock in focus: Global brokerages on Asian Paints
JPM on Asian Paints
Downgrade to UW, TP cut to Rs 2400
Q2 significantly weaker than expectations – revenue/EBITDA was 6%/20% below consensus
APNT is lagging peers with differential expanding further in Q2 both on reve & earnings front
Lower FY25-27E EPS by 10-12%
Jefferies on Asian Paints
U-P, TP Rs 2100
Significant miss in 2Q, with a line by line miss across P&L heads
A mild vol decline, >500bp Ebitda margin decline resulted in pre-ex earning decline of 31% YoY
Mgmt blamed weak consumer sentiment & seasonality but presented +ve H2 view
Nomura on Asian Paints
Neutral, TP Rs 2500
2Q: Below est.; volumes decline of 0.5% y-y below peers’ growth of c.3-4% & est of +8%
Sales / EBITDA decline sharply by 5% / 28% y-y
OPM down sharply due to a drop in GPM/ higher staff cost; APNT’s OPM narrows vs peers
MS on Asian Paints
UW, TP Rs 2522
2Q revenue & margins missed estimates, hampered by subdued demand and extended rains & floods
Volume growth (at -0.5%) was weaker than peers
Product mix, rising rebates, employee costs and high selling expenses are key monitorables
- November 11, 2024 10:35
Asian Paints stock in focus: Sucheta Dalal, business journalist, reacts to Shyam Sekhar’s post on Asian Paints
This is a contrived story. As someone who had an inside track on this, I should know. The threat to Ashwin Dani was hardly an investment banker but two people significantly bigger than- one a politician and another a very highly regarded individual. Letting it remain at this- only to correct the info. BTW there are very respected people still around who know what I am saying and made things happen. Having said that - Dani ran a good company but I don’t have much regard for him as a person!
Here’s the post
- November 11, 2024 10:33
Asian Paints stock in focus: Shyam Sekhar, investor and portfolio manager, shared that he is an admirer of Asian Paints as a company.
“The story-telling and narratives which were peddled on Asian paints were very raw, unthinking and superficial at so many levels. We were varnishing the truth all along. We completely ignored industry structure changing dramatically, competitive intensity transforming permanently and the industry becoming completely dominated by large organised players. We failed to foresee competition from big players, heavy investment in the industry and the impact of the industry growing capacity way ahead of demand. This will take force start turf wars in every segment of the paint market. Even a champion like Asianpaints is now on a sticky wicket. The wet paint may end up drying a lot faster,” he wrote on X.
- November 11, 2024 10:24
Asian Paints share price today: Share hits 52-week low
Asian Paints stock has hit 52-week low today at ₹2,506 on the NSE post 43.71% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹693.66 crore for the September quarter.
- November 11, 2024 10:14
Asian Paints Q2 results in focus: Asian Paints profit declines 43.7% to ₹693.7 crore in Q2
Asian Paints on Saturday reported a 43.71 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹693.66 crore for the September quarter, impacted by soft-demand conditions, material price inflation and a decline in decorative and coatings business in the domestic market.The company had logged a net profit of ₹1,232.39 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Asian Paints.
Its revenue from operations was down 5.3 per cent to ₹8,027.54 crore in the September quarter. In the year-ago period, it stood at ₹8,478.57 crore.
