November 11, 2024 10:14

Asian Paints on Saturday reported a 43.71 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹693.66 crore for the September quarter, impacted by soft-demand conditions, material price inflation and a decline in decorative and coatings business in the domestic market.The company had logged a net profit of ₹1,232.39 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Asian Paints.

Its revenue from operations was down 5.3 per cent to ₹8,027.54 crore in the September quarter. In the year-ago period, it stood at ₹8,478.57 crore.

Read more