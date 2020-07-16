Asian shares fall as Sino-US tensions, virus fears weigh

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Asian shares and US stock futures fell on Thursday, weighed down by concern about deteriorating US-China relations and the economic cost of a resurgence in coronavirus infections that is prompting some places to reimpose containment measures.
Even news that China's economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter from a record contraction was not enough to pull regional equities out of the red.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid by 0.83 per cent, while Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.49 per cent. US S&P 500 e-mini stock futures declined by 0.33 per cent.
Shares in China fell 1.06 per cent and Australian stocks shed 0.22 per cent after the country's jobless rate jumped to the highest since the late 1990s. Shares in Hong Kong, and Seoul also fell.
Oil futures fell after OPEC and its allies agreed to scale back output cuts, renewing concerns over excess supply.
Risk appetite took a hit due to worries about a wide-ranging dispute between the US and China over the control of advanced technologies and the protection of civil liberties in Hong Kong.
A second wave of coronavirus infections is also triggering a return to restrictions on business activity that threatens economic growth.
“The upside in financial markets is limited by the visible increase in coronavirus infections and tension between the world's two economic giants,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.
“However, the downside is limited due to very low interest rates and a brighter outlook for China's economy.”
China's economy expanded by a better-than-expected 3.2 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, returning to growth after a record contraction as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus.
But its recovery is still uneven. Separate data showed China's industrial output beat expectations in June, but retail sales unexpectedly fell again, suggesting consumer demand remains weak.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the US would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd that he accused of facilitating human-rights violations. US President Donald Trump's administration is also expected to take action in coming weeks to address perceived security risks posed by TikTok and WeChat, two popular Chinese mobile apps, a White House official said on Wednesday.
The moves would be the latest salvo in a dispute between Washington and Beijing that has unsettled investors.
Investors are also worried about jumps in coronavirus cases in the US, Australia, and Japan.
But on Wall Street the S&P 500 gained 0.91 per cent on Wednesday, boosted by hopes for a vaccine and a strong quarterly report from Goldman Sachs, but those gains failed to lift Asian stocks.
US crude fell 0.73 per cent to $40.90 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.5 per cent to $43.57 per barrel following plans from OPEC and its allies to ease supply curbs.
In the currency market the Australian dollar, the New Zealand dollar, and the Chinese yuan all fell against the US dollar amid rising risk aversion.
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...