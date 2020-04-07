10.02 am

Tata Steel tests a crucial support

The stock of Tata Steel witnessed a significant decline last week. But the stock price remains between the key levels ₹250 and ₹310. Read more here

9.56 am

RIL charts a sideways trend

Last week, the stock of Reliance Industries opened with a gapdown. However, it failed to trend and was stuck between the pricelevels of ₹1,030 and ₹1,120; the stock is hovering around the 21-day moving average. Read more here

9.50 am

Infosys weakens post corrective rally

Unable to carry the positive momentum from the preceding week, the stock of Infosys declined last week and closed below ₹600,an important support. Read more here

9.45 am

Today's Pick - Cipla (₹449.1): Buy

Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. After encountering a key resistance at around ₹490 in November 2019 and again this January, the stock resumed the long-term downtrend. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term downtrend. But it recorded a 52-week low at ₹356 in early March and began to move sideways. Read more on the technicals here

9.40 am

ITC can be bullish in the short-term

Bucking the broad market trend, the stock of ITCgained last week. It rallied past the 21-day moving average, which is currently at ₹164.7, and closed above a crucial resistance at ₹175. Read more here

9.35 am

Downtrend intact in SBI

The stock of SBI closed lower, posting a weekly loss for a sixth consecutive week, indicating a substantial downward momentum. The corrective rally during the preceding week could not lift the stock price beyond ₹200. Read more here

9.28 am

Day Trading Guide for April 07, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹813 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 795 775 830 850 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹830 levels

₹585 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 575 565 597 610 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹597 levels

₹177 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 173 167 183 189 Near-term stance is positive for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹173 levels

₹69 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 66 63 72 75 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹66 levels

₹1078 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1060 1040 1100 1120 The stock tests a key resistance at ₹1,100. Go long with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above this level

₹175 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 170 160 183 195 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹183 levels

₹1654 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1635 1610 1680 1710 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to move beyond ₹1,680 levels

8084 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8000 7900 8200 8330 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 8,200 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.17 am

Opening bell: The benchmark equity indices spurted over four per cent in the opening session on Tuesday tracking global cues.

Asian stock markets rallied for a second day on Tuesday, and riskier currencies rose, buoyed by tentative signs the coronavirus crisis may be levelling off in New York and receding in Europe.

The Sensex is up 1,253.25 points at 28,844.220, while Nifty is up 362.50 points at 8,446.30. About 790 shares have advanced, 87 shares declined, and 40 shares are unchanged.

9.08 am

Index Outlook: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, commenced the previous week on the back foot and continued to decline thereafter, witnessing selling pressure amid global weakness.

In the coming week, the US Federal Reserve’s release of the minutes of its last meeting, and the US crude oil inventories are key developments to watch out for. The progress in containing the coronavirus is another factor. The markets are closed on Monday and Friday on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday. Investors/traders need to tread with caution in this truncated week. Read more here

9.05 am

Fitch downgrades Cairn India to ‘B+’ on lower oil prices

Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has downgraded ratings of Vedanta Group firm Cairn India Holdings Ltd’s rating as a drop in oil prices will hurt earnings of the company.

Fitch downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Cairn India Holdings Limited (CIHL) to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-’ The outlook is stable.

8.58 am

Crude oil: Oil prices rebounded Tuesday on fresh hopes an OPEC-led meeting this week will reach an agreement to reduce oversupply and shore up the market.

Prices have fallen sharply since expectations for a quick deal to cut output levels were dashed, but the rescheduling to Thursday of a meeting of major crude producers boosted sentiment.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 3.83 per cent to USD 27.08 a barrel in Asian morning trade.

A barrel of Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 2.81 percent higher at USD 33.98.

Prices fell to 18-year lows last week as the market wallowed in oversupply arising from a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have ramped up production

8.55 am

US Markets: U.S. stocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes rallying at least 7%, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, the country's biggest coronavirus hot spot, fueled optimism a leveling off of the pandemic was on the horizon.

On Sunday, New York reported virus-related deaths had fallen slightly from the previous day, the first instance in a week.

8.51 am

Asian stocks: Asian markets looked poised on Tuesday to attempt another day of gains after stocks rallied on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths, as oil prices resumed their decline on doubts about a potential Saudi-Russian pact to cut output.

Hong Kong futures were up and Australia futures also rose in early trade.