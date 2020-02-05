Asian shares up as China stocks edge higher but caution prevails

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday as Chinese stocks nudged higher on hopes of additional stimulus to lessen the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak, but risks remain as the illness continues to spread and the death toll neared 500.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.36 per cent.
Shares in China rose 0.5 per cent while stocks in Hong Kong climbed 0.42 per cent in early trading.
The onshore yuan was little changed versus the dollar, highlighting the cautious mood as investors monitor the impact of the virus.
The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc nursed losses versus the dollar. Oil prices bounced in Asia on hopes for more output cuts from OPEC and its allies but sentiment remained weak on worries about a long-term dent in demand for energy and other commodities.
China and other countries have imposed travel restrictions to try to contain a new virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, slamming the breaks on manufacturing and tourism in the world's second-largest economy.
Many investors argue that any slowdown will be temporary and that Chinese policy steps are reason to remain optimistic about the growth outlook, but so far public health officials have not found a way to stop the spread of the virus both inside and outside of China.
“We're going to have a strong day in Asia, but whether this is the reversal of a downtrend remains to be seen,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
“Oil investors remain pessimistic about demand disruptions, but equity investors, especially overseas, are discounting the impact of the virus.”
Australian shares were up 0.37 per cent, buoyed by gains in the mining sector. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.99 per cent, supported by shares of industrial equipment makers.
United States (US) stock futures fell 0.23 per cent in Asia on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 per cent on Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose to a record high.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to lower its key lending rate - the loan prime rate - on February 20, and cut banks' reserve requirement ratios in the coming weeks, policy sources told Reuters.
The PBOC has already pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial system this week. This helped Chinese stocks stabilise on Tuesday following a rout that wiped out around $700 billion in market capitalisation on Monday when Chinese markets opened after an extended holiday.
The virus has already claimed nearly 500 lives. Japan's health minister said on Wednesday 10 people on a cruise ship at the port of Yokohama have tested positive for the new virus.
In the onshore market, the yuan held steady at 6.9970 per dollar after rising 0.3 per cent on Tuesday.
The yen traded at 109.48 per dollar, close to the lowest in almost a week. The Swiss franc held steady at 0.9696 versus the dollar following a 0.3 per cent decline on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged up to 1.6026 per cent in a sign of receding concern about the coronavirus.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...