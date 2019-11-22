9.29 am

CSB Bank IPO: OMERS emerges as the single largest anchor investor

OMERS Administration Corporation (OAC Custody Account – SCV6) has emerged as the single-largest anchor investor in CSB Bank's initial public offering (IPO), getting an allocation of 37.97 per cent of the equity shares available for allocation under the Anchor lnvestor Portion.

OMERS is one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans, with $97 billion in net assets (as on December 31, 2018).

The bid price at which the Anchor lnvestor Portion of 94,54,080 equity shares got subscribed was Rs 195 per share, according to CSB Bank's regulatory filing.

9.20 am

Opening bell: The Indian equities open flat with negative bias on Friday amid persistent worries over the status of trade negotiations between the US and China.

Worries that a 'phase one' trade deal between the US and China may not happen until next year weighed on Wall Street, pulling the S&P 500 down 0.16 per cent to 3,103.54. The Dow Jones ended 0.2 per cent lower at 27,766.29, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.24 per cent lower at 8,506.21.

The Sensex is down 29.43 points at 40,545.74 while Nifty is down 11.95 points at 11,956.45. About 535 shares have advanced, 341 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.

9.09 am

Day Trading Guide for November 22, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1283 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1268 1255 1295 1310 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,268 levels

₹713 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 705 695 722 732 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹705 levels

₹245 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 243 240 249 252 Last session, the stock of ITC breached a key support at ₹250. Make use of intra-day rallies to sell with a fixed stop-loss

₹131 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 128 125 134 137 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹134 levels

₹1537 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1520 1505 1550 1565 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,520 levels

₹331 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 324 315 336 343 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹336 levels

₹2117 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2090 2060 2140 2160 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,140 levels

11974 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11920 11870 12020 12070 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 12,020 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.07 am

Today's Pick - IRB Infrastructure Developers (₹85.3): Buy

The stock of IRB Infrastructure Developers surged 12.2 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a key resistance at ₹80 on Thursday. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels as the outlook is bullish. Click here to read the technicals

9.05 am

Asian shares up from 3-week lows, but trade uncertainty capped the gains

Asian equities rose on Friday, bouncing from a three-week low touched a day earlier, but gains were capped by persistent worries over the status of trade negotiations between China and the United States.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12%. The index had fallen as much as 1.41% on Thursday, hitting its lowest level since October 30, on concerns that U.S. legislation on Hong Kong threatened to undermine trade talks between the world's two largest economies. Read more here