Asian stocks advance on slowing virus, China stimulus hopes

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, supported by a fall in coronavirus cases and expectations of more Chinese stimulus to offset the economic impact of the epidemic. At the same time, the Japanese yen nursed heavy losses after suffering its steepest drop in six months.
The epicentre of the outbreak in China's Hubei reported just 349 new cases on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 25. However, it was accompanied by a change in diagnosis rules.
China is widely expected to cut its benchmark lending rate on Thursday, adding to a slew of fiscal and monetary measures in recent weeks aimed at cushioning the virus' impact on the economy.
China also plans to take over HNA Group and sell off its airline assets, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1%.
Buoyed by the cheaper yen, Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.5%. Markets in Australia and New Zealand minted record highs .
“The lowering of interest rates, cutting of corporate tax rates, increasing money supply...these are all seen as very strong responses” from China, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
The prospect of central bank support and easier money also underpinned bonds, with U.S. Treasury yields steady, with benchmark 10-year yields last at 1.5815%.
Overnight pan-regional STOXX 600 index in Europe rose 0.8% to a record high. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all gained.
More than 2,100 people have died from the coronavirus in China, spreading to more than two dozen countries, and governments around the world are trying to prevent it from becoming a global pandemic.
The most dramatic move overnight was a steep drop in the Japanese yen, which posted its sharpest fall against the dollar in half a year, even as safe-haven assets such as gold traded firmer.
Selling was broad and sustained throughout the session.
The yen fell nearly 1.4% against the dollar and the kiwi and almost 2% against the Norwegian krone - its sharpest daily drop against the krone in almost three years .
“It is rare to see USD/JPY and gold ripping at the same time, but the simple explanation is that the world is awash in a flood of money and there are not many attractive places to park that excess liquidity,” said Brent Donnelly, Spot FX Trader at HSBC.
The yen recouped some of those losses in morning trade, to rise 0.2% to 111.17 per dollar.
Elsewhere oil prices held overnight gains, while gold gave some of its rises back.
U.S. crude last sat 30 cents firmer at $53.60 per barrel and Brent settled at $59.12. Gold last traded at $1,609.33 per ounce.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...