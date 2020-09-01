Asian stocks edge up in early trade

Asian markets are higher in morning trades today with shares in Japan leading the region. The Nikkei 225 is up 0.27% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up 0.24% and China's Shanghai Composite is up 0.11%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.89% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.22%,

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.38%.

Wall Street declines overnight were caused by month-end portfolio rebalancing “rather than a new trend in equities,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at NAB Market Research in Sydney.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended in the red, while the Nasdaq rose solidly. The S&P gained more than 7% for the month to notch its best

Investors in Asia await the release of China manufacturing data and an interest rate decision from the Australian central bank. While the Reserve Bank of Australia is not expected to change policy, its commentary on the economic outlook will be closely watched.

Most stocks slid overnight, but chalked up another month of gains for August. U.S. tech shares rose again on Monday, powered by stock splits that lifted Apple Inc and Tesla Inc .

Providing some support to sentiment was AstraZeneca's plan to enroll 30,000 participants in a late-stage study to evaluate its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. Vaccine news often lifts markets.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday. The dollar index fell 0.08%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.1938.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.04% versus the greenback at 105.86 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3364, down 0.04% on the day.

Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for an extended period kept the dollar soft, marking a fourth straight month of declines, its longest losing streak since 2017.